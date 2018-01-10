FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 10, 2018
Sensex gains, Nifty above 10,600
SEBI bars PwC from auditing listed firms for two years
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
#Domestic News
January 10, 2018 / 8:23 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 10, 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 10    
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.   
    * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
                
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,18,000-0,19,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      05,500       0,620-0,800     05,000    0,610-0,800 
    Gondal      18,500         623-0,835     20,500      640-0,828 
    Jasdan       0,500         604-0,788      0,500      600-0,790 
    Jamnagar    04,500         625-0,832     05,000      630-0,855 
    Junagadh    05,000         611-0,835     06,000      605-0,836
    Keshod      04,000         676-0,848     04,000      670-0,867 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,720-0,800 0,720-0,800    0,620-0,780    0,610-0,800 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,770              1,340-1,832       1,325-1,845 
    Sesame (Black)      0,750              1,380-1,605       1,390-1,616
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,225              0,730-0,755       0,726-0,778
    Rapeseeds             015                600-621           600-659
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,900       0,900      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,550       1,550
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  640         640        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    670         670     1,080-1,085  1,080-1,085 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,830       0,830    1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
    Castor oil BSS          0,840       0,840    1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,445-1,450       1,445-1,450    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,465-1,470       1,465-1,470
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,485-1,490       1,485-1,490 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,650             1,650
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,150-1,155       1,150-1,155 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,230-1,235       1,240-1,245   
    Palm oil                          1,030-1,035       1,035-1,040
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,300-3,325       3,300-3,325
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,490-1,495       1,490-1,495
    Castor oil BSS                    1,510-1,515       1,510-1,515

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

