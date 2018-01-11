Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 11, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 11 * Edible oil prices were nearly stable in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Castor oil improved due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,620-0,820 05,500 0,620-0,800 Gondal 17,500 636-0,837 18,500 623-0,835 Jasdan 0,400 613-0,784 0,500 604-0,788 Jamnagar 04,000 623-0,845 04,500 625-0,832 Junagadh 04,500 626-0,845 05,000 611-0,835 Keshod 04,000 643-0,856 04,000 676-0,848 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,820 0,720-0,800 0,620-0,750 0,620-0,780 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,925 1,355-1,810 1,340-1,832 Sesame (Black) 0,740 1,390-1,608 1,380-1,605 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,215 0,709-0,766 0,730-0,755 Rapeseeds 086 600-688 600-621 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,910 0,910 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 644 644 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 674 674 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,830 1,400-1,405 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,840 1,420-1,425 1,400-1,405 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,475-1,480 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,495-1,500 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,510-1,515 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,530-1,535 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed