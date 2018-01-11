FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 11, 2018
#Domestic News
January 11, 2018 / 7:50 AM / in 2 days

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 11

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 11    
    * Edible oil prices were nearly stable in the early trades. 
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Castor oil improved due to thin supply.      
                    
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      05,500       0,620-0,820     05,500    0,620-0,800 
    Gondal      17,500         636-0,837     18,500      623-0,835 
    Jasdan       0,400         613-0,784      0,500      604-0,788 
    Jamnagar    04,000         623-0,845     04,500      625-0,832 
    Junagadh    04,500         626-0,845     05,000      611-0,835
    Keshod      04,000         643-0,856     04,000      676-0,848 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,700-0,820 0,720-0,800    0,620-0,750    0,620-0,780 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,925              1,355-1,810       1,340-1,832 
    Sesame (Black)      0,740              1,390-1,608       1,380-1,605
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,215              0,709-0,766       0,730-0,755
    Rapeseeds             086                600-688           600-621
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,910       0,910      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,550       1,550
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  644         644        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    674         674     1,085-1,090  1,085-1,090 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,840       0,830    1,400-1,405 1,380-1,385
    Castor oil BSS          0,850       0,840    1,420-1,425 1,400-1,405        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,455-1,460       1,455-1,460    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,475-1,480       1,475-1,480
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,495-1,500       1,495-1,500 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,650             1,650
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,155-1,160       1,155-1,160 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,230-1,235       1,230-1,235   
    Palm oil                          1,035-1,040       1,035-1,040
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,300-3,325       3,300-3,325
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,510-1,515       1,490-1,495
    Castor oil BSS                    1,530-1,535       1,510-1,515

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
