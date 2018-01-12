FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 12, 2018
Sections
Featured
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal, new sanctions draw Iran threat
WORLD
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal, new sanctions draw Iran threat
India ruin South Africa's progress with run outs as Amla falls
SPORTS
India ruin South Africa's progress with run outs as Amla falls
India this week
EDITOR'S PICKS
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
January 12, 2018 / 7:27 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 12, 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 12    
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
    * Cottonseed oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
                    
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,15,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      05,000       0,620-0,810     05,500    0,620-0,820 
    Gondal      17,000         630-0,823     17,500      636-0,837 
    Jasdan       0,400         615-0,798      0,400      613-0,784 
    Jamnagar    03,000         640-0,841     04,000      623-0,845 
    Junagadh    04,000         625-0,861     04,500      626-0,845
    Keshod      04,000         646-0,867     04,000      643-0,856 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,700-0,810 0,700-0,820    0,620-0,770    0,620-0,750 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,705              1,340-1,780       1,355-1,810 
    Sesame (Black)      0,675              1,395-1,632       1,390-1,608
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,230              0,721-0,764       0,709-0,766
    Rapeseeds             019                600-630           600-688
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,900       0,905      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,550       1,550
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  642         644        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    672         674     1,080-1,085  1,085-1,090 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,840       0,840    1,400-1,405 1,400-1,400
    Castor oil BSS          0,850       0,850    1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,445-1,450       1,450-1,455    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,465-1,470       1,470-1,475
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,485-1,490       1,490-1,495 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,650             1,650
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,150-1,155       1,155-1,160 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,230-1,235       1,230-1,235   
    Palm oil                          1,035-1,040       1,035-1,040
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,300-3,325       3,300-3,325
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,510-1,515       1,510-1,515
    Castor oil BSS                    1,530-1,535       1,530-1,535

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.