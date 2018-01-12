Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 12, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 12 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,15,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,620-0,810 05,500 0,620-0,820 Gondal 17,000 630-0,823 17,500 636-0,837 Jasdan 0,400 615-0,798 0,400 613-0,784 Jamnagar 03,000 640-0,841 04,000 623-0,845 Junagadh 04,000 625-0,861 04,500 626-0,845 Keshod 04,000 646-0,867 04,000 643-0,856 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,810 0,700-0,820 0,620-0,770 0,620-0,750 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,705 1,340-1,780 1,355-1,810 Sesame (Black) 0,675 1,395-1,632 1,390-1,608 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,230 0,721-0,764 0,709-0,766 Rapeseeds 019 600-630 600-688 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,900 0,905 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 642 644 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 672 674 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,840 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,400 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,850 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,465-1,470 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,485-1,490 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Castor oil BSS 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed