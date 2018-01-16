FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Domestic News
January 16, 2018 / 7:44 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 16, 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 16    
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Cottonseed oil moved down due to low retail demand.
    * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
                    
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,05,000-0,06,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      04,000       0,630-0,860     04,000    0,625-0,800 
    Gondal      19,000         645-0,827     16,000      633-0,830 
    Jasdan       0,500         606-0,782      0,400      602-0,794 
    Jamnagar    04,000         646-0,860     04,000      645-0,832 
    Junagadh    06,000         629-0,861     04,500      611-0,853
    Keshod      04,000         658-0,877     04,000      645-0,870 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,710-0,806 0,700-0,800    0,630-0,800    0,625-0,775 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,655              1,370-1,780       1,355-1,756 
    Sesame (Black)      0,810              1,375-1,629       1,370-1,599
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,260              0,731-0,775       0,713-0,769
    Rapeseeds             041                650-652           656-657
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,890       0,890      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,550       1,550
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  640         642        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    670         672     1,075-1,080  1,080-1,085 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,830       0,830    1,400-1,405 1,400-1,400
    Castor oil BSS          0,840       0,840    1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,440-1,445       1,440-1,445    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,460-1,465       1,460-1,465
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,480-1,485       1,480-1,485 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,650             1,650
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,145-1,150       1,150-1,155 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,220-1,225       1,230-1,235   
    Palm oil                          1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,300-3,325       3,300-3,325
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,510-1,515       1,510-1,515
    Castor oil BSS                    1,530-1,535       1,530-1,535

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.