Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 16, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 16 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to low retail demand. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,05,000-0,06,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,630-0,860 04,000 0,625-0,800 Gondal 19,000 645-0,827 16,000 633-0,830 Jasdan 0,500 606-0,782 0,400 602-0,794 Jamnagar 04,000 646-0,860 04,000 645-0,832 Junagadh 06,000 629-0,861 04,500 611-0,853 Keshod 04,000 658-0,877 04,000 645-0,870 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,710-0,806 0,700-0,800 0,630-0,800 0,625-0,775 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,655 1,370-1,780 1,355-1,756 Sesame (Black) 0,810 1,375-1,629 1,370-1,599 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,260 0,731-0,775 0,713-0,769 Rapeseeds 041 650-652 656-657 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,890 0,890 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 640 642 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 670 672 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,830 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,400 Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,840 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,230-1,235 Palm oil 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Castor oil BSS 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed