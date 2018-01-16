Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 16, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 16 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure. 3. Mustard oil moved down due to low retail demand. 4. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,710-0,806 0,700-0,800 0,630-0,800 0,625-0,775 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,890 0,890 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 640 642 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 670 672 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,830 1,390-1,390 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,840 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,230-1,235 Palm olein 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515 Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,530-1,535 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 20,900-21,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.