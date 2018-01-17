Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 17, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 17 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure. * Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,640-0,810 04,000 0,630-0,806 Gondal 19,500 644-0,833 19,000 645-0,827 Jasdan 0,500 621-0,785 0,500 606-0,782 Jamnagar 05,000 640-0,866 04,000 646-0,860 Junagadh 05,500 625-0,874 06,000 629-0,861 Keshod 04,000 654-0,880 04,000 658-0,877 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,720-0,810 0,710-0,806 0,640-0,805 0,630-0,800 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,540 1,400-1,760 1,370-1,780 Sesame (Black) 0,615 1,390-1,600 1,375-1,629 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,220 0,715-0,760 0,731-0,775 Rapeseeds 007 600-625 650-652 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,890 0,890 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 637 640 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 667 670 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,818 0,815 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,828 0,825 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed