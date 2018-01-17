FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 17, 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 17    
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure.      
    * Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
                    
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      04,500       0,640-0,810     04,000    0,630-0,806 
    Gondal      19,500         644-0,833     19,000      645-0,827 
    Jasdan       0,500         621-0,785      0,500      606-0,782 
    Jamnagar    05,000         640-0,866     04,000      646-0,860 
    Junagadh    05,500         625-0,874     06,000      629-0,861
    Keshod      04,000         654-0,880     04,000      658-0,877 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,720-0,810 0,710-0,806    0,640-0,805    0,630-0,800 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,540              1,400-1,760       1,370-1,780 
    Sesame (Black)      0,615              1,390-1,600       1,375-1,629
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,220              0,715-0,760       0,731-0,775
    Rapeseeds             007                600-625           650-652
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,890       0,890      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,550       1,550
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  637         640        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    667         670     1,070-1,075  1,075-1,080 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,818       0,815    1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
    Castor oil BSS          0,828       0,825    1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,440-1,445       1,440-1,445    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,460-1,465       1,460-1,465
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,480-1,485       1,480-1,485 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,650             1,650
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,140-1,145       1,145-1,150 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,220-1,225       1,220-1,225   
    Palm oil                          1,025-1,030       1,030-1,035
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,300-3,325       3,300-3,325
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,500-1,505       1,500-1,505
    Castor oil BSS                    1,520-1,525       1,520-1,525

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
