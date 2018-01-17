Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 17, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 17 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,720-0,810 0,710-0,806 0,640-0,805 0,630-0,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,900 0,890 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 637 640 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 667 670 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,822 0,815 1,390-1,390 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,832 0,825 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,450-1,455 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,400-21,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.