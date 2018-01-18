Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 18, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 18 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to low retail demand. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,17,000-0,18,000 versus 0,16,000-0,17,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,630-0,804 04,500 0,640-0,810 Gondal 19,000 645-0,824 19,500 644-0,833 Jasdan 0,400 627-0,796 0,500 621-0,785 Jamnagar 04,000 645-0,842 05,000 640-0,866 Junagadh 04,500 633-0,862 05,500 625-0,874 Keshod 04,000 655-0,885 04,000 654-0,880 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,710-0,804 0,720-0,810 0,630-0,800 0,640-0,805 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,360 1,410-1,780 1,400-1,760 Sesame (Black) 0,800 1,400-1,625 1,390-1,600 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,275 0,705-0,761 0,715-0,760 Rapeseeds 015 655-659 600-625 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,900 0,900 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 635 637 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 665 667 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,822 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,843 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed