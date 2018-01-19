FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 8:33 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 19, 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 19    
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased due to supply pressure. Market sentiment turned
weak as state government declared to stop purchase of groundnut at a Minimum
Support Price from tomorrow.
    * Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.     
    * Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply.      
                    
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,17,000-0,18,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      04,500       0,600-0,790     04,000    0,630-0,804 
    Gondal      19,000         621-0,806     19,000      645-0,824 
    Jasdan       0,400         620-0,781      0,400      627-0,796 
    Jamnagar    05,000         622-0,830     04,000      645-0,842 
    Junagadh    04,500         610-0,845     04,500      633-0,862
    Keshod      04,000         630-0,839     04,000      655-0,885 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,700-0,790 0,710-0,804    0,600-0,788    0,630-0,800 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,325              1,420-1,770       1,410-1,780 
    Sesame (Black)      0,910              1,410-1,626       1,400-1,625
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,250              0,705-0,761       0,705-0,761
    Rapeseeds             066                644-648           655-659
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,890       0,900      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,550       1,550
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  633         640        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    673         670     1,080-1,085  1,075-1,080 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,825       0,820    1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
    Castor oil BSS          0,835       0,840    1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,440-1,445       1,450-1,455    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,460-1,465       1,470-1,475
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,480-1,485       1,490-1,495 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,650             1,650
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,150-1,155       1,145-1,150 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,220-1,225       1,220-1,225   
    Palm oil                          1,025-1,030       1,035-1,040
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,300-3,325       3,300-3,325
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,500-1,505       1,500-1,505
    Castor oil BSS                    1,520-1,525       1,520-1,525

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
