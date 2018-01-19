Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 19, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 19 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to supply pressure. Market sentiment turned weak as state government declared to stop purchase of groundnut at a Minimum Support Price from tomorrow. * Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,17,000-0,18,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,600-0,790 04,000 0,630-0,804 Gondal 19,000 621-0,806 19,000 645-0,824 Jasdan 0,400 620-0,781 0,400 627-0,796 Jamnagar 05,000 622-0,830 04,000 645-0,842 Junagadh 04,500 610-0,845 04,500 633-0,862 Keshod 04,000 630-0,839 04,000 655-0,885 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,790 0,710-0,804 0,600-0,788 0,630-0,800 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,325 1,420-1,770 1,410-1,780 Sesame (Black) 0,910 1,410-1,626 1,400-1,625 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,250 0,705-0,761 0,705-0,761 Rapeseeds 066 644-648 655-659 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,890 0,900 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 633 640 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 673 670 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,820 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,840 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed