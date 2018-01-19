FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 19, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 19  
    1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to fear of supply pressure as
government
agency will stop purchase of groundnut at Minimum Support Price from tomorrow.
    2. Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,700-0,790  0,710-0,804 0,600-0,788 0,630-0,800       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,890     0,900     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,550     1,550
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        643       640        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           673       670   1,080-1,085  1,075-1,080
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,825     1,825   2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845
    Castor oil commercial          0,825     0,820   1,390-1,390 1,390-1,395
    Castor oil BSS                 0,835     0,830   1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,440-1,445        1,450-1,455 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,460-1,465        1,470-1,475        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485        1,490-1,495        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,640             1,640             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,150-1,155        1,145-1,150       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,220-1,225        1,220-1,225        
    Palm olein                       1,035-1,040        1,035-1,040       
    Sesame oil                       2,980-2,985        2,980-2,985        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      3,300-3,325        3,300-3,325       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,500-1,505        1,500-1,505        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,520-1,525        1,520-1,525         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      21,900-22,000       21,400-21,500
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
