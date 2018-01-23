FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 8:40 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 23, 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 23    
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
    * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.       
                    
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,04,000-0,05,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      04,000       0,680-0,810     04,500    0,660-0,770 
    Gondal      18,000         662-0,812     17,500      637-0,805 
    Jasdan       0,500         637-0,786      0,500      625-0,772 
    Jamnagar    05,000         630-0,834     06,000      640-0,822 
    Junagadh    05,000         629-0,821     04,500      610-0,845
    Keshod      04,000         664-0,814     04,000      650-0,815 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,700-0,810 0,685-0,770    0,680-0,790    0,660-0,755 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,435              1,435-1,784       1,440-1,792 
    Sesame (Black)      0,700              1,370-1,650       1,350-1,635
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,250              0,720-0,768       0,720-0,764
    Rapeseeds             150                601-649           611-650
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,875       0,870      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,540       1,540
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  646         646        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    676         676     1,085-1,090  1,085-1,090 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,830       0,827    1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
    Castor oil BSS          0,840       0,837    1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,425-1,430       1,420-1,425    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,445-1,450       1,440-1,445
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,465-1,470       1,460-1,465 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,640             1,640
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,155-1,160       1,155-1,160 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,220-1,225       1,220-1,225   
    Palm oil                          1,025-1,030       1,035-1,040
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,300-3,325       3,300-3,325
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,500-1,505       1,500-1,505
    Castor oil BSS                    1,520-1,525       1,520-1,525

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
