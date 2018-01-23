Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 23, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2. Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,700-0,810 0,685-0,770 0,680-0,790 0,660-0,755 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,865 0,870 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,540 1,540 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 646 646 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 676 676 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,827 1,390-1,390 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,837 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,415-1,420 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,455-1,460 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,630 1,630 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 22,400-22,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.