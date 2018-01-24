Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 24, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 24 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,670-0,805 04,000 0,680-0,810 Gondal 20,000 679-0,818 18,000 662-0,812 Jasdan 0,500 635-0,790 0,500 637-0,786 Jamnagar 04,000 640-0,847 05,000 630-0,834 Junagadh 04,500 625-0,834 05,000 629-0,821 Keshod 04,000 665-0,843 04,000 664-0,814 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,690-0,805 0,700-0,810 0,670-0,784 0,680-0,790 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,530 1,450-1,781 1,435-1,784 Sesame (Black) 0,950 1,420-1,625 1,370-1,650 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,360 0,715-0,775 0,720-0,768 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 601-649 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,865 0,865 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,540 1,540 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 646 646 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 676 676 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,835 1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,845 1,420-1,425 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,640 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,510-1,515 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 1,530-1,535 1,520-1,525 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed