Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 25, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 25 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,690-0,805 0,000-0,000 0,670-0,784 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,880 0,865 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,540 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 655 650 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 685 680 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,845 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,855 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,425-1,430 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,445-1,450 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,465-1,470 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,630 Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,235-1,240 Palm olein 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Castor oil BSS 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,200-24,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.