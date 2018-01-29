Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 29, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 29 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,07,000-0,08,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,680-0,810 04,500 0,670-0,805 Gondal 21,000 691-0,826 16,000 671-0,822 Jasdan 0,500 650-0,800 0,500 645-0,780 Jamnagar 05,000 677-0,844 03,000 632-0,860 Junagadh 06,000 638-0,835 04,000 633-0,851 Keshod 04,000 670-0,850 04,000 650-0,848 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,810 0,690-0,805 0,680-0,788 0,670-0,784 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,520 1,450-1,759 1,450-1,781 Sesame (Black) 0,860 1,390-1,596 1,420-1,625 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,350 0,725-0,782 0,715-0,775 Rapeseeds 040 611-661 601-649 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,880 0,880 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 657 655 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 687 685 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,850 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,860 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,165-1,170 Rapeseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,235-1,240 Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Castor oil BSS 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed