FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Domestic News
January 29, 2018 / 10:00 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 29, 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 29    
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
    * Castor oil improved due to export demand.
                    
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,07,000-0,08,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      06,000       0,680-0,810     04,500    0,670-0,805 
    Gondal      21,000         691-0,826     16,000      671-0,822 
    Jasdan       0,500         650-0,800      0,500      645-0,780 
    Jamnagar    05,000         677-0,844     03,000      632-0,860 
    Junagadh    06,000         638-0,835     04,000      633-0,851
    Keshod      04,000         670-0,850     04,000      650-0,848 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,700-0,810 0,690-0,805    0,680-0,788    0,670-0,784 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,520              1,450-1,759       1,450-1,781 
    Sesame (Black)      0,860              1,390-1,596       1,420-1,625
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,350              0,725-0,782       0,715-0,775
    Rapeseeds             040                611-661           601-649
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,880       0,880      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,550       1,550
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  657         655        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    687         685     1,100-1,105  1,095-1,100 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,855       0,850    1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
    Castor oil BSS          0,865       0,860    1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,425-1,430       1,425-1,430    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,445-1,450       1,445-1,450
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,465-1,470       1,465-1,470 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,650             1,650
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,170-1,175       1,165-1,170 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,235-1,240       1,235-1,240   
    Palm oil                          1,035-1,040       1,030-1,035
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,300-3,325       3,300-3,325
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,510-1,515       1,510-1,515
    Castor oil BSS                    1,530-1,535       1,530-1,535

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.