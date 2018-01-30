Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 30, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 30 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,23,000-0,24,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,600-0,782 06,000 0,670-0,810 Gondal 18,000 680-0,805 21,000 691-0,826 Jasdan 0,400 666-0,780 0,500 650-0,800 Jamnagar 04,000 665-0,826 05,000 677-0,844 Junagadh 05,000 635-0,823 06,000 638-0,835 Keshod 04,000 675-0,840 04,000 670-0,850 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,782 0,700-0,810 0,600-0,745 0,680-0,788 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,575 1,400-1,740 1,450-1,759 Sesame (Black) 0,710 1,350-1,584 1,390-1,596 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,480 0,750-0,812 0,725-0,782 Rapeseeds 065 660-675 611-661 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,860 0,870 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 660 660 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 690 690 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,865 1,430-1,435 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,875 1,450-1,455 1,430-1,435 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,420-1,425 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Rapeseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,235-1,240 Palm oil 1,045-1,050 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,540-1,545 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed