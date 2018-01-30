FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 30, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 30    
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
    * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
    * Castor oil improved due to export demand.
                    
            
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,23,000-0,24,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      05,000       0,600-0,782     06,000    0,670-0,810 
    Gondal      18,000         680-0,805     21,000      691-0,826 
    Jasdan       0,400         666-0,780      0,500      650-0,800 
    Jamnagar    04,000         665-0,826     05,000      677-0,844 
    Junagadh    05,000         635-0,823     06,000      638-0,835
    Keshod      04,000         675-0,840     04,000      670-0,850 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,700-0,782 0,700-0,810    0,600-0,745    0,680-0,788 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,575              1,400-1,740       1,450-1,759 
    Sesame (Black)      0,710              1,350-1,584       1,390-1,596
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,480              0,750-0,812       0,725-0,782
    Rapeseeds             065                660-675           611-661
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,860       0,870      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,550       1,550
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  660         660        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    690         690     1,100-1,105  1,100-1,105 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,880       0,865    1,430-1,435 1,410-1,415
    Castor oil BSS          0,890       0,875    1,450-1,455 1,430-1,435        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,400-1,405       1,410-1,415    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,420-1,425       1,430-1,435
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,440-1,445       1,450-1,455 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,650             1,650
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,170-1,175       1,170-1,175 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,235-1,240       1,235-1,240   
    Palm oil                          1,045-1,050       1,035-1,040
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,300-3,325       3,300-3,325
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,540-1,545       1,520-1,525
    Castor oil BSS                    1,560-1,565       1,540-1,545

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
