Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 30, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 30 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Castor oil improved due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,700-0,782 0,700-0,810 0,600-0,745 0,680-0,788 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,860 0,870 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 657 660 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 687 690 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,865 1,430-1,435 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,875 1,450-1,455 1,430-1,435 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,420-1,425 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,170-1,175 Rapeseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,235-1,240 Palm olein 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,540-1,545 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed