Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- January 31, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 31 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,670-0,805 05,000 0,600-0,782 Gondal 19,000 684-0,822 18,000 680-0,805 Jasdan 0,500 657-0,785 0,400 666-0,780 Jamnagar 04,000 672-0,845 04,000 665-0,826 Junagadh 04,500 637-0,859 05,000 635-0,823 Keshod 04,000 688-0,865 04,000 675-0,840 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,690-0,805 0,700-0,782 0,670-0,780 0,600-0,745 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,240 1,525-1,717 1,400-1,740 Sesame (Black) 0,520 1,280-1,575 1,350-1,584 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,480 0,760-0,812 0,750-0,812 Rapeseeds 008 600-667 660-675 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,855 0,860 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 654 657 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 684 687 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,872 0,875 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,882 0,885 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,395-1,400 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,415-1,420 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,165-1,170 Rapeseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,235-1,240 Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,300-3,325 3,300-3,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed