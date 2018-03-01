FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 8:25 AM / Updated a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- March 01, 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 01      
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
    * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
    * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
                    
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      03,000       0,610-0,790     04,000    0,530-0,740 
    Gondal      13,500         633-0,788     15,000      600-0,775 
    Jasdan       0,300         600-0,760      0,300      584-0,740 
    Jamnagar    02,000         630-0,798     02,000      625-0,781 
    Junagadh    00,000         000-0,000     03,000      621-0,771
    Keshod      03,000         605-0,795     03,000      600-0,766 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,620-0,790 0,700-0,740    0,610-0,740    0,530-0,730 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,350              1,550-1,678       1,340-1,720 
    Sesame (Black)      0,400              1,280-1,600       1,260-1,580
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,250              0,701-0,778       0,700-0,763
    Rapeseeds             223                611-660           635-661
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,805       0,800      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,480       1,480
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  678         675        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    708         705     1,125-1,130  1,120-1,125 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,845       0,845    1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
    Castor oil BSS          0,855       0,855    1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,320-1,325       1,315-1,320    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,340-1,345       1,335-1,340
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,360-1,365       1,355-1,360 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,560             1,560
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,200-1,205       1,195-1,200 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,250-1,255       1,250-1,255   
    Palm oil                          1,085-1,090       1,080-1,085
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,350-3,375       3,350-3,375
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,050-1,055       1,050-1,055
    Castor oil commercial             1,490-1,495       1,490-1,495
    Castor oil BSS                    1,510-1,515       1,510-1,515

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
