March 5, 2018 / 7:34 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- March 05, 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 05      
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
    * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
    * Palm olien gained due to thin supply.
                    
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000  
previous 
                       
 Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of
   the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      04,500       0,600-0,750     03,000    0,610-0,790 
    Gondal      18,000         620-0,785     13,500      633-0,788 
    Jasdan       0,500         611-0,745      0,300      600-0,760 
    Jamnagar    03,000         643-0,800     02,000      630-0,798 
    Junagadh    03,000         631-0,790     03,000      621-0,771
    Keshod      03,000         604-0,772     03,000      605-0,795 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,680-0,750 0,620-0,790    0,600-0,710    0,610-0,740 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,380              1,510-1,680       1,550-1,678 
    Sesame (Black)      0,650              1,280-1,570       1,280-1,600
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,340              0,721-0,778       0,701-0,778
    Rapeseeds             500                620-670           611-660
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,825       0,805      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,500       1,480
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  703         678        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    733         708     1,160-1,165  1,125-1,130 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,837       0,840    1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
    Castor oil BSS          0,847       0,850    1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,350-1,355       1,320-1,325    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,370-1,375       1,340-1,345
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,390-1,395       1,360-1,365 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,580             1,560
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,240-1,245       1,200-1,205 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,250-1,255       1,250-1,255   
    Palm oil                          1,100-1,105       1,085-1,090
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,350-3,375       3,350-3,375
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,080-1,085       1,080-1,085
    Castor oil commercial             1,490-1,495       1,490-1,495
    Castor oil BSS                    1,510-1,515       1,510-1,515

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
