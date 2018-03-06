Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- March 06, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 06 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to short supply. * Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,650-0,770 04,500 0,600-0,750 Gondal 16,000 638-0,784 18,000 620-0,785 Jasdan 0,300 614-0,750 0,500 611-0,745 Jamnagar 02,500 625-0,780 03,000 643-0,800 Junagadh 03,000 609-0,772 03,000 631-0,790 Keshod 03,000 623-0,765 03,000 604-0,772 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,770 0,680-0,750 0,650-0,750 0,600-0,710 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,380 1,550-1,650 1,510-1,680 Sesame (Black) 0,480 1,311-1,578 1,280-1,570 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,240 0,705-0,770 0,721-0,778 Rapeseeds 287 631-675 620-670 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,835 0,830 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,500 1,500 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 712 708 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 742 738 1,170-1,175 1,165-1,170 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,837 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,847 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,365-1,370 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,385-1,390 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,405-1,410 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,580 1,580 Cottonseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,230-1,245 Rapeseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Palm oil 1,165-1,170 1,155-1,160 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,350-3,375 3,350-3,375 Vanaspati ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed