March 6, 2018 / 8:31 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- March 06, 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 06      
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
    * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
    * Palm olien improved due to short supply.
    * Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand.
                    
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      02,500       0,650-0,770     04,500    0,600-0,750 
    Gondal      16,000         638-0,784     18,000      620-0,785 
    Jasdan       0,300         614-0,750      0,500      611-0,745 
    Jamnagar    02,500         625-0,780     03,000      643-0,800 
    Junagadh    03,000         609-0,772     03,000      631-0,790
    Keshod      03,000         623-0,765     03,000      604-0,772 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,700-0,770 0,680-0,750    0,650-0,750    0,600-0,710 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,380              1,550-1,650       1,510-1,680 
    Sesame (Black)      0,480              1,311-1,578       1,280-1,570
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,240              0,705-0,770       0,721-0,778
    Rapeseeds             287                631-675           620-670
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,835       0,830      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,500       1,500
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  712         708        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    742         738     1,170-1,175  1,165-1,170 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,830       0,837    1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385
    Castor oil BSS          0,840       0,847    1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,365-1,370       1,360-1,365    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,385-1,390       1,380-1,385
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,405-1,410       1,400-1,405 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,580             1,580
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,240-1,245       1,230-1,245 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,250-1,255       1,250-1,255   
    Palm oil                          1,165-1,170       1,155-1,160
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,350-3,375       3,350-3,375
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,080-1,085       1,080-1,085
    Castor oil commercial             1,480-1,485       1,490-1,495
    Castor oil BSS                    1,500-1,505       1,510-1,515

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
