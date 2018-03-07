Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- March 07, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 07 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Vanaspati Ghee prices gained due to price rise in imported edible oils. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,650-0,780 02,500 0,650-0,770 Gondal 17,000 655-0,772 16,000 638-0,784 Jasdan 0,300 600-0,745 0,300 614-0,750 Jamnagar 02,000 630-0,798 02,500 625-0,780 Junagadh 03,000 631-0,775 03,000 609-0,772 Keshod 03,000 645-0,780 03,000 623-0,765 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,780 0,700-0,770 0,650-0,770 0,650-0,750 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,220 1,475-1,675 1,550-1,650 Sesame (Black) 0,525 1,425-1,565 1,311-1,578 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,350 0,701-0,775 0,705-0,770 Rapeseeds 450 660-700 631-675 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,835 0,835 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,500 1,500 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 718 715 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 748 745 1,180-1,185 1,175-1,180 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,837 0,835 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,847 0,845 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,580 1,580 Cottonseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,245-1,250 Rapeseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,250-1,255 Palm oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,350-3,375 3,350-3,375 Vanaspati ghee 1,120-1,125 1,080-1,085 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed