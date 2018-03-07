FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 7:42 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- March 07, 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 07      
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.  
    * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
    * Mustard oil prices improved due to thin supply.
    * Vanaspati Ghee prices gained due to price rise in imported edible oils.
                    
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      03,500       0,650-0,780     02,500    0,650-0,770 
    Gondal      17,000         655-0,772     16,000      638-0,784 
    Jasdan       0,300         600-0,745      0,300      614-0,750 
    Jamnagar    02,000         630-0,798     02,500      625-0,780 
    Junagadh    03,000         631-0,775     03,000      609-0,772
    Keshod      03,000         645-0,780     03,000      623-0,765 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,700-0,780 0,700-0,770    0,650-0,770    0,650-0,750 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,220              1,475-1,675       1,550-1,650 
    Sesame (Black)      0,525              1,425-1,565       1,311-1,578
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,350              0,701-0,775       0,705-0,770
    Rapeseeds             450                660-700           631-675
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,835       0,835      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,500       1,500
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  718         715        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    748         745     1,180-1,185  1,175-1,180 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,837       0,835    1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
    Castor oil BSS          0,847       0,845    1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,365-1,370       1,365-1,370    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,385-1,390       1,385-1,390
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,405-1,410       1,405-1,410 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,580             1,580
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,250-1,255       1,245-1,250 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,270-1,275       1,250-1,255   
    Palm oil                          1,175-1,180       1,175-1,180
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,350-3,375       3,350-3,375
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,120-1,125       1,080-1,085
    Castor oil commercial             1,480-1,485       1,480-1,485
    Castor oil BSS                    1,500-1,505       1,500-1,505

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
