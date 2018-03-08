FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 7:54 AM / in 2 days

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- March 08, 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 08      
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand.  
    * Sesame oil dropped due to sufficient supply.  
    
    
                    
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      04,500       0,600-0,760     03,500    0,650-0,780 
    Gondal      18,000         632-0,781     17,000      655-0,772 
    Jasdan       0,300         606-0,726      0,300      600-0,745 
    Jamnagar    02,000         625-0,770     02,000      630-0,798 
    Junagadh    02,500         630-0,780     03,000      631-0,775
    Keshod      03,000         621-0,783     03,000      645-0,780 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,650-0,760 0,700-0,780    0,600-0,740    0,650-0,770 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,280              1,575-1,661       1,475-1,675 
    Sesame (Black)      0,400              1,440-1,570       1,425-1,565
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,350              0,705-0,781       0,701-0,775
    Rapeseeds             540                650-700           660-700
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,845       0,840      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,520       1,510
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  715         715        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    745         745     1,175-1,180  1,175-1,180 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,775       1,825    2,770-2,775 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,845       0,837    1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
    Castor oil BSS          0,855       0,847    1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,375-1,380       1,370-1,375    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,395-1,400       1,390-1,395
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,415-1,420       1,410-1,415 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,600             1,590
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,245-1,250       1,245-1,250 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,270-1,275       1,270-1,275   
    Palm oil                          1,175-1,180       1,175-1,180
    Sesame oil                        2,900-2,905       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,350-3,375       3,350-3,375
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125
    Castor oil commercial             1,480-1,485       1,480-1,485
    Castor oil BSS                    1,500-1,505       1,500-1,505

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
