Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- March 08, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 08 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Sesame oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,600-0,760 03,500 0,650-0,780 Gondal 18,000 632-0,781 17,000 655-0,772 Jasdan 0,300 606-0,726 0,300 600-0,745 Jamnagar 02,000 625-0,770 02,000 630-0,798 Junagadh 02,500 630-0,780 03,000 631-0,775 Keshod 03,000 621-0,783 03,000 645-0,780 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,650-0,760 0,700-0,780 0,600-0,740 0,650-0,770 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,280 1,575-1,661 1,475-1,675 Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,440-1,570 1,425-1,565 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,350 0,705-0,781 0,701-0,775 Rapeseeds 540 650-700 660-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,845 0,840 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,520 1,510 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 715 715 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 745 745 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,775 1,825 2,770-2,775 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,837 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,847 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,375-1,380 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,395-1,400 1,390-1,395 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,415-1,420 1,410-1,415 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,600 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Rapeseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Palm oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Sesame oil 2,900-2,905 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,350-3,375 3,350-3,375 Vanaspati ghee 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed