Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- March 09, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 09 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to supply pressure. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to low retail demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,500 0,600-0,760 04,500 0,600-0,760 Gondal 13,000 620-0,778 18,000 632-0,781 Jasdan 0,300 623-0,740 0,300 606-0,726 Jamnagar 02,000 647-0,774 02,000 625-0,770 Junagadh 03,000 611-0,765 02,500 630-0,780 Keshod 02,000 627-0,760 03,000 621-0,783 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,760 0,650-0,760 0,600-0,740 0,600-0,740 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,275 1,550-1,665 1,575-1,661 Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,320-1,581 1,440-1,570 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,370 0,705-0,785 0,705-0,781 Rapeseeds 200 630-700 650-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,825 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,510 1,510 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 705 708 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 735 738 1,165-1,170 1,170-1,175 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,775 1,775 2,770-2,775 2,770-2,775 Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,845 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,855 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,590 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,240-1,245 Rapeseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Palm oil 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Sesame oil 2,910-2,915 2,910-2,915 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,350-3,375 3,350-3,375 Vanaspati ghee 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed