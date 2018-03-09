FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Domestic News
March 9, 2018 / 7:47 AM / Updated a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- March 09, 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 09      
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased due to supply pressure.
    * Cottonseed oil moved down due to low retail demand.
    
    
                    
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      06,500       0,600-0,760     04,500    0,600-0,760 
    Gondal      13,000         620-0,778     18,000      632-0,781 
    Jasdan       0,300         623-0,740      0,300      606-0,726 
    Jamnagar    02,000         647-0,774     02,000      625-0,770 
    Junagadh    03,000         611-0,765     02,500      630-0,780
    Keshod      02,000         627-0,760     03,000      621-0,783 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,700-0,760 0,650-0,760    0,600-0,740    0,600-0,740 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,275              1,550-1,665       1,575-1,661 
    Sesame (Black)      0,400              1,320-1,581       1,440-1,570
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,370              0,705-0,785       0,705-0,781
    Rapeseeds             200                630-700           650-700
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,820       0,825      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,510       1,510
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  705         708        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    735         738     1,165-1,170  1,170-1,175 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,775       1,775    2,770-2,775 2,770-2,775 
    Castor oil commercial   0,860       0,845    1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
    Castor oil BSS          0,870       0,855    1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,340-1,345       1,350-1,355    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,360-1,365       1,370-1,375
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,380-1,385       1,390-1,395 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,590             1,590
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,235-1,240       1,240-1,245 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,270-1,275       1,270-1,275   
    Palm oil                          1,175-1,180       1,175-1,180
    Sesame oil                        2,910-2,915       2,910-2,915
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,350-3,375       3,350-3,375
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125
    Castor oil commercial             1,480-1,485       1,480-1,485
    Castor oil BSS                    1,500-1,505       1,500-1,505

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.