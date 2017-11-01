FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 01, 2017
#Domestic News
November 1, 2017 / 9:03 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 01, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 01   
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased due to supply pressure.                    
    * Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,20,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      21,000       0,625-0,840     15,000    0,620-0,865 
    Gondal      29,000         612-0,862     23,500      633-0,892 
    Jasdan       1,000         615-0,850      1,000      639-0,878 
    Jamnagar    06,000         645-0,902     05,000      644-0,910 
    Junagadh    09,000         610-0,857     07,000      635-0,900
    Keshod      03,000         600-0,839     03,000      630-0,877 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,750-0,840 0,740-0,865    0,625-0,780    0,620-0,780 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,960              1,300-1,430       1,140-1,445 
    Sesame (Black)      1,100              1,300-1,550       1,240-1,560
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,125              0,816-0,853       0,811-0,855
    Rapeseeds             070                580-643           560-651
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,845       0,850      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,420       1,420
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  607         607        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    637         637     1,030-1,035  1,030-1,035 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,920       0,920    1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
    Castor oil BSS          0,930       0,930    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,340-1,345       1,345-1,350    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,360-1,365       1,365-1,370
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,380-1,385       1,385-1,390 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,510             1,510
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,095-1,100       1,095-1,100 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,980-0,985       0,985-0,990
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,540-1,545       1,540-1,545
    Castor oil BSS                    1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
