Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 01, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 01 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to supply pressure. * Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,20,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 21,000 0,625-0,840 15,000 0,620-0,865 Gondal 29,000 612-0,862 23,500 633-0,892 Jasdan 1,000 615-0,850 1,000 639-0,878 Jamnagar 06,000 645-0,902 05,000 644-0,910 Junagadh 09,000 610-0,857 07,000 635-0,900 Keshod 03,000 600-0,839 03,000 630-0,877 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,750-0,840 0,740-0,865 0,625-0,780 0,620-0,780 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,960 1,300-1,430 1,140-1,445 Sesame (Black) 1,100 1,300-1,550 1,240-1,560 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,125 0,816-0,853 0,811-0,855 Rapeseeds 070 580-643 560-651 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,845 0,850 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 607 607 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 637 637 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,920 0,920 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,930 0,930 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,340-1,345 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,360-1,365 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,380-1,385 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,510 1,510 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed