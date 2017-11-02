Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 02, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 02 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 22,500 0,675-0,832 21,000 0,625-0,840 Gondal 31,000 637-0,850 29,000 612-0,862 Jasdan 1,200 610-0,823 1,000 615-0,850 Jamnagar 05,000 644-0,879 06,000 645-0,902 Junagadh 07,000 615-0,840 09,000 610-0,857 Keshod 03,000 619-0,835 03,000 600-0,839 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,832 0,750-0,840 0,675-0,780 0,625-0,780 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,000 1,200-1,440 1,300-1,430 Sesame (Black) 1,200 1,250-1,500 1,300-1,550 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,160 0,815-0,840 0,816-0,853 Rapeseeds 070 545-657 580-643 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,840 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,410 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 607 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 637 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,910 0,920 1,440-1,445 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,920 0,930 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,375-1,380 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,500 1,500 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,530-1,535 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,550-1,555 1,560-1,565 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed