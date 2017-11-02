FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 02, 2017
#Domestic News
November 2, 2017 / 9:15 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 02, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 02   
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.  
    * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
    * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,20,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      22,500       0,675-0,832     21,000    0,625-0,840 
    Gondal      31,000         637-0,850     29,000      612-0,862 
    Jasdan       1,200         610-0,823      1,000      615-0,850 
    Jamnagar    05,000         644-0,879     06,000      645-0,902 
    Junagadh    07,000         615-0,840     09,000      610-0,857
    Keshod      03,000         619-0,835     03,000      600-0,839 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,700-0,832 0,750-0,840    0,675-0,780    0,625-0,780 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      2,000              1,200-1,440       1,300-1,430 
    Sesame (Black)      1,200              1,250-1,500       1,300-1,550
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,160              0,815-0,840       0,816-0,853
    Rapeseeds             070                545-657           580-643
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,840       0,840      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,410       1,410
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  612         607        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    642         637     1,035-1,040  1,030-1,035 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,910       0,920    1,440-1,445 1,430-1,435
    Castor oil BSS          0,920       0,930    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,335-1,340       1,335-1,340    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,355-1,360       1,355-1,360
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,375-1,380       1,375-1,380 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,500             1,500
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,100-1,105       1,095-1,100 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,990-0,995       0,980-0,985
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,530-1,535       1,540-1,545
    Castor oil BSS                    1,550-1,555       1,560-1,565

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

