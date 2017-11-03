Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 03, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 03 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,17,000-0,18,000 versus 0,16,000-0,17,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 24,000 0,652-0,858 22,500 0,675-0,832 Gondal 27,500 630-0,861 31,000 637-0,850 Jasdan 1,000 623-0,825 1,200 610-0,823 Jamnagar 06,000 640-0,891 05,000 644-0,879 Junagadh 07,500 604-0,850 07,000 615-0,840 Keshod 03,000 638-0,832 03,000 619-0,835 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,705-0,858 0,700-0,832 0,652-0,811 0,675-0,780 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,200 1,320-1,476 1,200-1,440 Sesame (Black) 1,060 1,200-1,500 1,250-1,500 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,190 0,817-0,841 0,815-0,840 Rapeseeds 114 550-659 545-657 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,835 0,830 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 616 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 648 646 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,915 0,912 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,925 0,922 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,330-1,335 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,350-1,355 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,370-1,375 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,490 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Castor oil BSS 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed