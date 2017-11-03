FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 03, 2017
#Domestic News
November 3, 2017

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 03, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 03   
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand.
    * Cottonseed oil moved up due to thin supply.  
        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,17,000-0,18,000 versus 0,16,000-0,17,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      24,000       0,652-0,858     22,500    0,675-0,832 
    Gondal      27,500         630-0,861     31,000      637-0,850 
    Jasdan       1,000         623-0,825      1,200      610-0,823 
    Jamnagar    06,000         640-0,891     05,000      644-0,879 
    Junagadh    07,500         604-0,850     07,000      615-0,840
    Keshod      03,000         638-0,832     03,000      619-0,835 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,705-0,858 0,700-0,832    0,652-0,811    0,675-0,780 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,200              1,320-1,476       1,200-1,440 
    Sesame (Black)      1,060              1,200-1,500       1,250-1,500
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,190              0,817-0,841       0,815-0,840
    Rapeseeds             114                550-659           545-657
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,835       0,830      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,400       1,400
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  618         616        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    648         646     1,045-1,050  1,040-1,045 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,915       0,912    1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,925       0,922    1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,330-1,335       1,325-1,330    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,350-1,355       1,345-1,350
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,370-1,375       1,365-1,370 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,490             1,490
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,110-1,115       1,105-1,110 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,985-0,990       0,985-0,990
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,530-1,535       1,530-1,535
    Castor oil BSS                    1,550-1,555       1,550-1,555

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

