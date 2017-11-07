Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 07, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 07 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to supply pressure. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to low retail demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,15,000 versus 1,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 20,000 0,664-0,870 22,000 0,674-0,860 Gondal 28,500 655-0,880 30,000 656-0,869 Jasdan 1,500 616-0,820 1,000 610-0,833 Jamnagar 06,000 650-0,905 07,000 653-0,894 Junagadh 07,500 623-0,845 09,000 605-0,841 Keshod 03,000 628-0,832 03,000 635-0,814 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,690-0,870 0,702-0,860 0,664-0,744 0,674-0,762 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,200 1,250-1,390 1,220-1,415 Sesame (Black) 1,100 1,270-1,500 1,270-1,500 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,120 0,814-0,835 0,815-0,840 Rapeseeds 096 627-656 620-657 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,810 0,815 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 613 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 643 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,905 0,907 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,915 0,917 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,305-1,310 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,325-1,330 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,345-1,350 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Castor oil BSS 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed 7