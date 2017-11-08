Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 08, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 08 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien prices moved up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 21,500 0,625-0,825 20,000 0,664-0,870 Gondal 30,000 648-0,866 28,500 655-0,880 Jasdan 1,500 615-0,811 1,500 616-0,820 Jamnagar 08,000 640-0,872 06,000 650-0,905 Junagadh 09,000 609-0,839 07,500 623-0,845 Keshod 03,000 630-0,840 03,000 628-0,832 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,650-0,825 0,690-0,870 0,625-0,740 0,664-0,744 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,360 1,325-1,484 1,250-1,390 Sesame (Black) 1,060 1,240-1,473 1,270-1,500 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,065 0,808-0,831 0,814-0,835 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 627-656 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,805 0,805 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 643 640 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,910 0,905 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,920 0,915 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Castor oil BSS 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed