Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 09, 2017
#Domestic News
November 9, 2017 / 8:12 AM

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 09, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 09   
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Palm olien prices firmed up due to retail demand.
    * Coconut oil improved due to short supply.
        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,40,000 versus 1,50,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      22,000       0,625-0,868     21,500    0,625-0,825 
    Gondal      29,000         634-0,871     30,000      648-0,866 
    Jasdan       1,000         630-0,819      1,500      615-0,811 
    Jamnagar    07,500         650-0,888     08,000      640-0,872 
    Junagadh    10,000         610-0,855     09,000      609-0,839
    Keshod      03,000         637-0,850     03,000      630-0,840 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,665-0,868 0,650-0,825    0,625-0,768    0,625-0,740 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,725              1,225-1,440       1,325-1,484 
    Sesame (Black)      1,220              1,235-1,532       1,240-1,473
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,230              0,812-0,830       0,808-0,831
    Rapeseeds             125                600-665           627-656
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,805       0,805      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,380       1,380
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  616         616        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    646         646     1,045-1,050  1,045-1,050 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,905       0,910    1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,915       0,920    1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,305-1,310       1,305-1,310    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,325-1,330       1,325-1,330
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,345-1,350       1,345-1,350 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,470             1,470
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,110-1,115       1,110-1,115 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,140-1,145       1,140-1,145   
    Palm oil                          1,000-1,005       0,995-1,000
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,650-2,655       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,530-1,535       1,530-1,535
    Castor oil BSS                    1,550-1,555       1,550-1,555

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

