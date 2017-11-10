FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 10, 2017
Sections
Featured
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
Banking
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Exclusive
Middle East
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
World
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
November 10, 2017 / 9:03 AM / in 2 days

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 10, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 10   
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices improved due to increased retail demand.         
    * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
    * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,40,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,17,000-0,18,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      20,000       0,630-0,831     22,000    0,625-0,868 
    Gondal      27,500         620-0,854     29,000      634-0,871 
    Jasdan       1,500         634-0,805      1,000      630-0,819 
    Jamnagar    07,000         656-0,872     07,500      650-0,888 
    Junagadh    10,000         623-0,844     10,000      610-0,855
    Keshod      03,000         616-0,827     03,000      637-0,850 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,651-0,831 0,665-0,868    0,630-0,768    0,625-0,768 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,825              1,250-1,440       1,225-1,440 
    Sesame (Black)      1,280              1,200-1,511       1,235-1,532
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,125              0,811-0,829       0,812-0,830
    Rapeseeds             060                609-655           600-665
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,815       0,805      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,380       1,380
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  612         615        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    642         645     1,040-1,045  1,045-1,050 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,900       0,905    1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,910       0,915    1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,315-1,320       1,305-1,310    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,335-1,340       1,325-1,330
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,355-1,360       1,345-1,350 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,470             1,470
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,105-1,110       1,110-1,115 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,150-1,155       1,150-1,155   
    Palm oil                          0,995-1,000       0,995-1,000
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,650-2,655       2,650-2,655
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,520-1,525       1,530-1,535
    Castor oil BSS                    1,540-1,545       1,550-1,555

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.