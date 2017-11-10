Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 10, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 10 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to increased retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,17,000-0,18,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 20,000 0,630-0,831 22,000 0,625-0,868 Gondal 27,500 620-0,854 29,000 634-0,871 Jasdan 1,500 634-0,805 1,000 630-0,819 Jamnagar 07,000 656-0,872 07,500 650-0,888 Junagadh 10,000 623-0,844 10,000 610-0,855 Keshod 03,000 616-0,827 03,000 637-0,850 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,651-0,831 0,665-0,868 0,630-0,768 0,625-0,768 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,825 1,250-1,440 1,225-1,440 Sesame (Black) 1,280 1,200-1,511 1,235-1,532 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,125 0,811-0,829 0,812-0,830 Rapeseeds 060 609-655 600-665 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,805 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 615 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 645 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,900 0,905 1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,910 0,915 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,315-1,320 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,335-1,340 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,355-1,360 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm oil 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,650-2,655 2,650-2,655 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,520-1,525 1,530-1,535 Castor oil BSS 1,540-1,545 1,550-1,555 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed