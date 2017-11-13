Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 13, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 13 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,17,000-0,18,000 versus 0,17,000-0,18,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 22,000 0,635-0,848 20,000 0,630-0,831 Gondal 40,000 626-0,850 27,500 620-0,854 Jasdan 1,200 635-0,827 1,500 634-0,805 Jamnagar 08,000 660-0,859 07,000 656-0,872 Junagadh 12,000 625-0,831 10,000 623-0,844 Keshod 03,000 605-0,820 03,000 616-0,827 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,730-0,848 0,651-0,831 0,635-0,783 0,630-0,768 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,800 1,265-1,440 1,250-1,440 Sesame (Black) 1,760 1,180-1,479 1,200-1,511 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,125 0,791-0,823 0,811-0,829 Rapeseeds 064 622-659 609-655 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,830 0,815 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,390 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 612 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 642 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,900 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,910 1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,340-1,345 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,360-1,365 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,380-1,385 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm oil 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,650-2,655 2,650-2,655 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,510-1,515 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 1,530-1,535 1,540-1,545 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed