Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 13, 2017
Myanmar army's self-exoneration draws Amnesty's scorn
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
#Domestic News
November 13, 2017 / 9:04 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 13, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 13   
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to retail demand.         
    * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
    * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,25,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,17,000-0,18,000 versus 0,17,000-0,18,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      22,000       0,635-0,848     20,000    0,630-0,831 
    Gondal      40,000         626-0,850     27,500      620-0,854 
    Jasdan       1,200         635-0,827      1,500      634-0,805 
    Jamnagar    08,000         660-0,859     07,000      656-0,872 
    Junagadh    12,000         625-0,831     10,000      623-0,844
    Keshod      03,000         605-0,820     03,000      616-0,827 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,730-0,848 0,651-0,831    0,635-0,783    0,630-0,768 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      2,800              1,265-1,440       1,250-1,440 
    Sesame (Black)      1,760              1,180-1,479       1,200-1,511
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,125              0,791-0,823       0,811-0,829
    Rapeseeds             064                622-659           609-655
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,830       0,815      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,390       1,380
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  610         612        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    640         642     1,035-1,040  1,040-1,045 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,895       0,900    1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425
    Castor oil BSS          0,905       0,910    1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,340-1,345       1,315-1,320    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,360-1,365       1,335-1,340
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,380-1,385       1,355-1,360 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,480             1,470
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,100-1,105       1,105-1,110 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,150-1,155       1,150-1,155   
    Palm oil                          0,995-1,000       0,995-1,000
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,650-2,655       2,650-2,655
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,510-1,515       1,520-1,525
    Castor oil BSS                    1,530-1,535       1,540-1,545

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

