Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 14, 2017
November 14, 2017 / 9:10 AM / in 21 hours

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 14, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 14   
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
    * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
    * Coconut oil improved due to thin supply.
        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,30,000 versus 1,50,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,17,000-0,18,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      21,000       0,656-0,830     22,000    0,635-0,848 
    Gondal      36,500         625-0,861     40,000      626-0,850 
    Jasdan       1,000         640-0,820      1,200      635-0,827 
    Jamnagar    07,000         644-0,872     08,000      660-0,859 
    Junagadh    10,000         620-0,812     12,000      625-0,831
    Keshod      03,000         606-0,804     03,000      605-0,820 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,680-0,830 0,730-0,848    0,656-0,784    0,635-0,783 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,960              1,270-1,470       1,265-1,440 
    Sesame (Black)      1,080              1,185-1,485       1,180-1,479
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,105              0,802-0,824       0,791-0,823
    Rapeseeds             075                635-638           622-659
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,845       0,845      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,400       1,400
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  610         610        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    640         640     1,035-1,040  1,035-1,040 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,890       0,895    1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405
    Castor oil BSS          0,900       0,905    1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,345-1,350       1,345-1,350    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,365-1,370       1,365-1,370
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,385-1,390       1,385-1,390 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,490             1,490
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,100-1,105       1,100-1,105 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,150-1,155       1,150-1,155   
    Palm oil                          0,990-0,995       0,995-1,000
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,700-2,705       2,650-2,655
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,500-1,505       1,510-1,515
    Castor oil BSS                    1,520-1,525       1,530-1,535

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

