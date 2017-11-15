Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 15, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 15 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 20,000 0,632-0,835 21,000 0,656-0,830 Gondal 33,000 626-0,847 36,500 625-0,861 Jasdan 1,500 624-0,813 1,000 640-0,820 Jamnagar 07,500 648-0,850 07,000 644-0,872 Junagadh 11,000 631-0,814 10,000 620-0,812 Keshod 03,000 623-0,802 03,000 606-0,804 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,715-0,835 0,680-0,830 0,632-0,779 0,656-0,784 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,965 1,250-1,430 1,270-1,470 Sesame (Black) 1,060 1,180-1,492 1,185-1,485 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,125 0,801-0,822 0,802-0,824 Rapeseeds 048 664-677 635-638 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,845 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 640 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,890 0,890 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,900 0,900 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,340-1,345 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,360-1,365 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,380-1,385 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,490 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,700-2,705 2,700-2,705 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed