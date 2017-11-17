Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 17, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 17 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Sesame oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 20,000 0,640-0,824 21,000 0,645-0,828 Gondal 36,000 629-0,822 35,000 638-0,840 Jasdan 1,500 630-0,800 1,200 620-0,822 Jamnagar 12,000 661-0,845 10,000 657-0,853 Junagadh 11,000 630-0,832 12,000 636-0,841 Keshod 03,000 643-0,803 03,000 620-0,805 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,721-0,824 0,728-0,828 0,640-0,775 0,645-0,795 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,965 1,340-1,550 1,255-1,475 Sesame (Black) 1,280 1,200-1,527 1,195-1,532 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,160 0,801-0,816 0,802-0,823 Rapeseeds 010 600-655 647-652 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,835 0,835 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,390 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 604 607 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 637 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,475 1,460 2,350-2,355 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,893 0,890 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,903 0,900 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,375-1,380 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,575-2,580 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,700-2,705 2,700-2,705 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed