Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 20, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 20 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. Market sentiment remained bullish following import duty hike by central government last week. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. * Palm olien and Mustard oil gained due to short supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 23,000 0,630-0,820 20,000 0,640-0,824 Gondal 39,000 611-0,829 36,000 629-0,822 Jasdan 1,500 622-0,803 1,500 630-0,800 Jamnagar 10,000 641-0,862 12,000 661-0,845 Junagadh 13,000 634-0,821 11,000 630-0,832 Keshod 03,000 620-0,800 03,000 643-0,803 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-0,820 0,721-0,824 0,630-0,725 0,640-0,775 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,840 1,450-1,756 1,340-1,550 Sesame (Black) 2,800 1,260-1,687 1,200-1,527 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,135 0,783-0,827 0,801-0,816 Rapeseeds 030 651-660 600-655 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,835 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,390 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 603 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 633 1,065-1,070 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,475 1,475 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 Castor oil commercial 0,903 0,893 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,913 0,903 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,345-1,350 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,365-1,370 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,385-1,390 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,150-1,155 Palm oil 1,030-1,035 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 2,575-2,580 2,575-2,580 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,700-2,705 2,700-2,705 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed