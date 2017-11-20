FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 20, 2017
#Domestic News
November 20, 2017 / 8:34 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 20, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 20   
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. Market
sentiment remained bullish following import duty hike by central government last
week.
    * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand.
    * Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply.   
    * Palm olien and Mustard oil gained due to short supply.
        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,50,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      23,000       0,630-0,820     20,000    0,640-0,824 
    Gondal      39,000         611-0,829     36,000      629-0,822 
    Jasdan       1,500         622-0,803      1,500      630-0,800 
    Jamnagar    10,000         641-0,862     12,000      661-0,845 
    Junagadh    13,000         634-0,821     11,000      630-0,832
    Keshod      03,000         620-0,800     03,000      643-0,803 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,680-0,820 0,721-0,824    0,630-0,725    0,640-0,775 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,840              1,450-1,756       1,340-1,550 
    Sesame (Black)      2,800              1,260-1,687       1,200-1,527
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,135              0,783-0,827       0,801-0,816
    Rapeseeds             030                651-660           600-655
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,840       0,835      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,390       1,390
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  630         603        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    660         633     1,065-1,070  1,025-1,030 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,475       1,475    2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355 
    Castor oil commercial   0,903       0,893    1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
    Castor oil BSS          0,913       0,903    1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,345-1,350       1,335-1,340    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,365-1,370       1,355-1,360
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,385-1,390       1,375-1,380 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,480             1,480
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,120-1,125       1,090-1,095 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,210-1,215       1,150-1,155   
    Palm oil                          1,030-1,035       0,975-0,980
    Sesame oil                        2,575-2,580       2,575-2,580
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,700-2,705       2,700-2,705
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,500-1,505       1,500-1,505
    Castor oil BSS                    1,520-1,525       1,520-1,525

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
