Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 21, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 21 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved up further due to thin supply. * Sesame oil gained due to firm trend in seed prices. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 20,000 0,621-0,830 23,000 0,630-0,820 Gondal 34,000 614-0,847 39,000 611-0,829 Jasdan 1,200 610-0,800 1,500 622-0,803 Jamnagar 11,000 650-0,855 10,000 641-0,862 Junagadh 11,000 618-0,826 13,000 634-0,821 Keshod 03,000 610-0,800 03,000 620-0,800 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,681-0,830 0,680-0,820 0,621-0,735 0,630-0,725 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,360 1,400-1,790 1,450-1,756 Sesame (Black) 1,860 1,250-1,711 1,260-1,687 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,095 0,806-0,838 0,783-0,827 Rapeseeds 092 590-676 651-660 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,845 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,410 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 640 635 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 670 665 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,500 1,475 2,380-2,385 2,350-2,355 Castor oil commercial 0,902 0,903 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,912 0,913 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,365-1,370 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,385-1,390 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,405-1,410 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,500 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm oil 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Sesame oil 2,600-2,605 2,575-2,580 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,700-2,705 2,700-2,705 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed