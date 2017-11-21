FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 21, 2017
Sections
Featured
Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of rule
Zimbabwe
Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of rule
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Once inside Kim Jong Un's inner circle, top aide's star fades
Analysis
Once inside Kim Jong Un's inner circle, top aide's star fades
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
November 21, 2017 / 8:42 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 21, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 21   
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices improved due to retail demand.
    * Cottonseed oil moved up further due to thin supply.
    * Sesame oil gained due to firm trend in seed prices.   
        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,50,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      20,000       0,621-0,830     23,000    0,630-0,820 
    Gondal      34,000         614-0,847     39,000      611-0,829 
    Jasdan       1,200         610-0,800      1,500      622-0,803 
    Jamnagar    11,000         650-0,855     10,000      641-0,862 
    Junagadh    11,000         618-0,826     13,000      634-0,821
    Keshod      03,000         610-0,800     03,000      620-0,800 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,681-0,830 0,680-0,820    0,621-0,735    0,630-0,725 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,360              1,400-1,790       1,450-1,756 
    Sesame (Black)      1,860              1,250-1,711       1,260-1,687
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,095              0,806-0,838       0,783-0,827
    Rapeseeds             092                590-676           651-660
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,850       0,845      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,410       1,400
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  640         635        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    670         665     1,075-1,080  1,070-1,075 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,500       1,475    2,380-2,385 2,350-2,355 
    Castor oil commercial   0,902       0,903    1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
    Castor oil BSS          0,912       0,913    1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,365-1,370       1,355-1,360    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,385-1,390       1,375-1,380
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,405-1,410       1,395-1,400 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,500             1,490
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,135-1,140       1,130-1,135 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,210-1,215       1,210-1,215   
    Palm oil                          1,045-1,050       1,045-1,050
    Sesame oil                        2,600-2,605       2,575-2,580
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,700-2,705       2,700-2,705
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,500-1,505       1,500-1,505
    Castor oil BSS                    1,520-1,525       1,520-1,525

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.