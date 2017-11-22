Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 22, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 22 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,10,000 versus 1,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 21,000 0,633-0,841 20,000 0,621-0,830 Gondal 35,000 635-0,839 34,000 614-0,847 Jasdan 1,000 617-0,814 1,200 610-0,800 Jamnagar 10,000 626-0,841 11,000 650-0,855 Junagadh 11,000 609-0,825 11,000 618-0,826 Keshod 03,000 600-0,800 03,000 610-0,800 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,675-0,841 0,681-0,830 0,633-0,771 0,621-0,735 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,120 1,350-1,712 1,400-1,790 Sesame (Black) 1,700 1,270-1,680 1,250-1,711 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,275 0,804-0,834 0,806-0,838 Rapeseeds 065 590-668 590-676 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,850 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 632 635 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 665 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,500 1,500 2,380-2,385 2,380-2,385 Castor oil commercial 0,900 0,900 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,910 0,910 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,490 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,210-1,215 Palm oil 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Sesame oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,700-2,705 2,700-2,705 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed