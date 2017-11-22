FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 22, 2017
#Domestic News
November 22, 2017 / 9:14 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 22, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 22   
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.   
    * Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply.            
        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,10,000 versus 1,25,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      21,000       0,633-0,841     20,000    0,621-0,830 
    Gondal      35,000         635-0,839     34,000      614-0,847 
    Jasdan       1,000         617-0,814      1,200      610-0,800 
    Jamnagar    10,000         626-0,841     11,000      650-0,855 
    Junagadh    11,000         609-0,825     11,000      618-0,826
    Keshod      03,000         600-0,800     03,000      610-0,800 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,675-0,841 0,681-0,830    0,633-0,771    0,621-0,735 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,120              1,350-1,712       1,400-1,790 
    Sesame (Black)      1,700              1,270-1,680       1,250-1,711
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,275              0,804-0,834       0,806-0,838
    Rapeseeds             065                590-668           590-676
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,850       0,850      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,400       1,400
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  632         635        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    662         665     1,065-1,070  1,070-1,075 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,500       1,500    2,380-2,385 2,380-2,385 
    Castor oil commercial   0,900       0,900    1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
    Castor oil BSS          0,910       0,910    1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,365-1,370       1,365-1,370    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,385-1,390       1,385-1,390
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,405-1,410       1,405-1,410 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,490             1,490
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,125-1,130       1,130-1,135 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,220-1,225       1,210-1,215   
    Palm oil                          1,050-1,055       1,050-1,055
    Sesame oil                        2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,700-2,705       2,700-2,705
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,500-1,505       1,500-1,505
    Castor oil BSS                    1,520-1,525       1,520-1,525

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
