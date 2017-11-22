FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 22, 2017
November 22, 2017 / 12:44 PM / Updated a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 22, 2017

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 22 
    1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 
    3. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.             



 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,675-0,841  0,681-0,830 0,633-0,771 0,621-0,735       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,850     0,850     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,400     1,400
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        633       635        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           663       665   1,065-1,070  1,070-1,075
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,500     1,500   2,380-2,385 2,380-2,385
    Castor oil commercial          0,900     0,900   1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
    Castor oil BSS                 0,910     0,910   1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,365-1,370        1,365-1,370 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,385-1,390        1,385-1,390        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,405-1,410        1,405-1,410        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,490             1,490             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,125-1,130        1,130-1,135       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,220-1,225        1,210-1,215        
    Palm olein                       1,050-1,055        1,050-1,055       
    Sesame oil                       2,600-2,605        2,600-2,605        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,700-2,705        2,700-2,705       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,500-1,505        1,500-1,505        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,520-1,525        1,520-1,525         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      18,900-19,000       18,900-19,000
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

