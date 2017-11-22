Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 22, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 22 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,675-0,841 0,681-0,830 0,633-0,771 0,621-0,735 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,850 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,400 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 633 635 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 663 665 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,500 1,500 2,380-2,385 2,380-2,385 Castor oil commercial 0,900 0,900 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,910 0,910 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,490 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,210-1,215 Palm olein 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Sesame oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,700-2,705 2,700-2,705 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,900-19,000 18,900-19,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.