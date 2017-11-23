Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 23, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 23 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Sesame oil increased due to firm trend in seed prices. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 22,000 0,630-0,830 21,000 0,633-0,841 Gondal 36,500 644-0,841 35,000 635-0,839 Jasdan 1,500 615-0,823 1,000 617-0,814 Jamnagar 10,000 639-0,860 10,000 626-0,841 Junagadh 10,000 608-0,833 11,000 609-0,825 Keshod 03,500 624-0,838 03,000 600-0,800 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,672-0,830 0,675-0,841 0,630-0,745 0,633-0,771 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,725 1,500-1,800 1,350-1,712 Sesame (Black) 0,805 1,250-1,668 1,270-1,680 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,110 0,797-0,832 0,804-0,834 Rapeseeds 017 630-721 590-668 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,855 0,850 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,410 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 642 633 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 672 663 1,075-1,080 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,625 1,500 2,550-2,555 2,380-2,385 Castor oil commercial 0,900 0,900 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,910 0,910 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,370-1,375 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,390-1,395 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,410-1,415 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,500 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Sesame oil 2,800-2,805 2,600-2,605 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,700-2,705 2,700-2,705 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed