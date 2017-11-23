FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 23, 2017
#Domestic News
November 23, 2017 / 8:06 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 23, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 23   
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
    * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.   
    * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.   
    * Sesame oil increased due to firm trend in seed prices.
        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,10,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      22,000       0,630-0,830     21,000    0,633-0,841 
    Gondal      36,500         644-0,841     35,000      635-0,839 
    Jasdan       1,500         615-0,823      1,000      617-0,814 
    Jamnagar    10,000         639-0,860     10,000      626-0,841 
    Junagadh    10,000         608-0,833     11,000      609-0,825
    Keshod      03,500         624-0,838     03,000      600-0,800 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,672-0,830 0,675-0,841    0,630-0,745    0,633-0,771 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,725              1,500-1,800       1,350-1,712 
    Sesame (Black)      0,805              1,250-1,668       1,270-1,680
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,110              0,797-0,832       0,804-0,834
    Rapeseeds             017                630-721           590-668
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,855       0,850      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,410       1,400
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  642         633        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    672         663     1,075-1,080  1,065-1,070 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,625       1,500    2,550-2,555 2,380-2,385 
    Castor oil commercial   0,900       0,900    1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
    Castor oil BSS          0,910       0,910    1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,370-1,375       1,365-1,370    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,390-1,395       1,385-1,390
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,410-1,415       1,405-1,410 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,500             1,490
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,135-1,140       1,125-1,130 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,220-1,225       1,220-1,225   
    Palm oil                          1,055-1,060       1,050-1,055
    Sesame oil                        2,800-2,805       2,600-2,605
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,700-2,705       2,700-2,705
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,500-1,505       1,500-1,505
    Castor oil BSS                    1,520-1,525       1,520-1,525

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
