Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 24, 2017
#Domestic News
November 24, 2017 / 7:48 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 24, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 24   
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.  
    * Sesame oil increased further due to firm trend in seed prices.
        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,10,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      20,000       0,640-0,840     22,000    0,630-0,830 
    Gondal      37,500         635-0,852     36,500      644-0,841 
    Jasdan       1,200         609-0,841      1,500      615-0,823 
    Jamnagar    10,000         650-0,873     10,000      639-0,860 
    Junagadh    11,000         605-0,828     10,000      608-0,833
    Keshod      03,500         640-0,845     03,500      624-0,838 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,685-0,840 0,672-0,830    0,640-0,744    0,630-0,745 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,965              1,500-1,850       1,500-1,800 
    Sesame (Black)      0,980              1,260-1,690       1,250-1,668
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,350              0,805-0,833       0,797-0,832
    Rapeseeds             039                630-631           630-721
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,860       0,860      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,410       1,410
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  650         645        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    680         675     1,085-1,090  1,080-1,085 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,700       1,625    2,650-2,655 2,550-2,555 
    Castor oil commercial   0,910       0,905    1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
    Castor oil BSS          0,920       0,915    1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,375-1,380       1,375-1,380    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,395-1,400       1,395-1,400
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,415-1,420       1,415-1,420 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,500             1,500
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,145-1,150       1,140-1,145 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,220-1,225       1,220-1,225   
    Palm oil                          1,060-1,065       1,060-1,065
    Sesame oil                        2,850-2,855       2,750-2,755
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,700-2,705       2,700-2,705
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,500-1,505       1,500-1,505
    Castor oil BSS                    1,520-1,525       1,520-1,525

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

