Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 24, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 24 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Sesame oil increased further due to firm trend in seed prices. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,10,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 20,000 0,640-0,840 22,000 0,630-0,830 Gondal 37,500 635-0,852 36,500 644-0,841 Jasdan 1,200 609-0,841 1,500 615-0,823 Jamnagar 10,000 650-0,873 10,000 639-0,860 Junagadh 11,000 605-0,828 10,000 608-0,833 Keshod 03,500 640-0,845 03,500 624-0,838 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,685-0,840 0,672-0,830 0,640-0,744 0,630-0,745 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,965 1,500-1,850 1,500-1,800 Sesame (Black) 0,980 1,260-1,690 1,250-1,668 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,350 0,805-0,833 0,797-0,832 Rapeseeds 039 630-631 630-721 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,860 0,860 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,410 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 650 645 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 680 675 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,700 1,625 2,650-2,655 2,550-2,555 Castor oil commercial 0,910 0,905 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,920 0,915 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,375-1,380 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,500 1,500 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Sesame oil 2,850-2,855 2,750-2,755 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,700-2,705 2,700-2,705 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed