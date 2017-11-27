FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 27, 2017
#Domestic News
November 27, 2017 / 8:44 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 27, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 27   
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
    * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.    
    * Castor oil moved up due to thin supply.                       
        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,10,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      21,500       0,635-0,890     20,000    0,640-0,840 
    Gondal      39,000         640-0,866     37,500      635-0,852 
    Jasdan       1,500         605-0,850      1,200      609-0,841 
    Jamnagar    11,000         654-0,881     10,000      650-0,873 
    Junagadh    12,000         623-0,830     11,000      605-0,828
    Keshod      03,500         630-0,822     03,500      640-0,845 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,670-0,890 0,685-0,840    0,635-0,769    0,640-0,744 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      2,000              1,550-1,908       1,500-1,850 
    Sesame (Black)      0,980              1,250-1,760       1,260-1,690
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,195              0,770-0,842       0,805-0,833
    Rapeseeds             019                648-690           630-631
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,885       0,870      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,440       1,420
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  650         650        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    680         680     1,085-1,090  1,085-1,090 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,700       1,700    2,650-2,655 2,650-2,655 
    Castor oil commercial   0,920       0,910    1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395
    Castor oil BSS          0,930       0,920    1,420-1,425 1,410-1,415        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,415-1,420       1,385-1,390    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,435-1,440       1,405-1,410
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,455-1,460       1,425-1,430 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,530             1,510
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,150-1,155       1,150-1,155 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,220-1,225       1,220-1,225   
    Palm oil                          1,070-1,075       1,060-1,065
    Sesame oil                        2,850-2,855       2,850-2,855
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,700-2,705       2,700-2,705
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,510-1,515       1,500-1,505
    Castor oil BSS                    1,530-1,535       1,520-1,525

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

