Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 27, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 27 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. * Castor oil moved up due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 21,500 0,635-0,890 20,000 0,640-0,840 Gondal 39,000 640-0,866 37,500 635-0,852 Jasdan 1,500 605-0,850 1,200 609-0,841 Jamnagar 11,000 654-0,881 10,000 650-0,873 Junagadh 12,000 623-0,830 11,000 605-0,828 Keshod 03,500 630-0,822 03,500 640-0,845 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,670-0,890 0,685-0,840 0,635-0,769 0,640-0,744 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,000 1,550-1,908 1,500-1,850 Sesame (Black) 0,980 1,250-1,760 1,260-1,690 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,195 0,770-0,842 0,805-0,833 Rapeseeds 019 648-690 630-631 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,885 0,870 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 650 650 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 680 680 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,700 1,700 2,650-2,655 2,650-2,655 Castor oil commercial 0,920 0,910 1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,930 0,920 1,420-1,425 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,415-1,420 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,435-1,440 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,455-1,460 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,530 1,510 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065 Sesame oil 2,850-2,855 2,850-2,855 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,700-2,705 2,700-2,705 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,510-1,515 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 1,530-1,535 1,520-1,525 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed