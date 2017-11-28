FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 28, 2017
Sections
Featured
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
Crypto-Currency
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
North Korea
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
Ivanka Trump in India
PHOTO FOCUS
Ivanka Trump in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
November 28, 2017 / 8:25 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 28, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 28   
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand.
    * Sesame oil improved due to short supply.                       
        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,15,000 versus 1,25,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      20,500       0,640-0,874     21,500    0,635-0,890 
    Gondal      37,000         644-0,875     39,000      640-0,866 
    Jasdan       1,500         600-0,832      1,500      605-0,850 
    Jamnagar    10,000         655-0,862     11,000      654-0,881 
    Junagadh    10,000         625-0,840     12,000      623-0,830
    Keshod      03,500         613-0,818     03,500      630-0,822 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,680-0,874 0,670-0,890    0,640-0,758    0,635-0,769 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,120              1,635-1,920       1,550-1,908 
    Sesame (Black)      0,780              1,265-1,735       1,250-1,760
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,150              0,813-0,856       0,770-0,842
    Rapeseeds             024                650-699           648-690
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,890       0,885      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,450       1,440
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  643         643        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    673         673     1,075-1,080  1,075-1,080 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,750       1,700    2,725-2,730 2,650-2,655 
    Castor oil commercial   0,930       0,930    1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
    Castor oil BSS          0,940       0,940    1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,425-1,430       1,415-1,420    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,445-1,450       1,435-1,440
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,465-1,470       1,455-1,460 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,540             1,530
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,145-1,150       1,145-1,150 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,220-1,225       1,220-1,225   
    Palm oil                          1,060-1,065       1,060-1,065
    Sesame oil                        2,900-2,905       2,850-2,855
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,700-2,705       2,700-2,705
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,520-1,525       1,520-1,525
    Castor oil BSS                    1,540-1,545       1,540-1,545

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.