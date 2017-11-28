Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 28, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 28 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Sesame oil improved due to short supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,15,000 versus 1,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 20,500 0,640-0,874 21,500 0,635-0,890 Gondal 37,000 644-0,875 39,000 640-0,866 Jasdan 1,500 600-0,832 1,500 605-0,850 Jamnagar 10,000 655-0,862 11,000 654-0,881 Junagadh 10,000 625-0,840 12,000 623-0,830 Keshod 03,500 613-0,818 03,500 630-0,822 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-0,874 0,670-0,890 0,640-0,758 0,635-0,769 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,120 1,635-1,920 1,550-1,908 Sesame (Black) 0,780 1,265-1,735 1,250-1,760 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,150 0,813-0,856 0,770-0,842 Rapeseeds 024 650-699 648-690 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,890 0,885 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 643 643 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 673 673 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,750 1,700 2,725-2,730 2,650-2,655 Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,930 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,940 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,425-1,430 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,445-1,450 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,465-1,470 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Sesame oil 2,900-2,905 2,850-2,855 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,700-2,705 2,700-2,705 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed