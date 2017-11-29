Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 29, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 29 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 18,000 0,635-0,825 20,500 0,640-0,874 Gondal 32,000 646-0,862 37,000 644-0,875 Jasdan 1,000 604-0,823 1,500 600-0,832 Jamnagar 08,000 641-0,870 10,000 655-0,862 Junagadh 09,000 618-0,844 10,000 625-0,840 Keshod 03,500 621-0,837 03,500 613-0,818 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,685-0,825 0,680-0,874 0,635-0,757 0,640-0,758 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,885 1,445-1,920 1,635-1,920 Sesame (Black) 0,960 1,240-1,700 1,265-1,735 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,180 0,808-0,847 0,813-0,856 Rapeseeds 055 671-700 650-699 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,880 0,885 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 638 640 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 668 670 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,750 1,750 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Castor oil commercial 0,920 0,930 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 0,930 0,940 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,410-1,415 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,430-1,435 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,450-1,455 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,530 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Sesame oil 2,900-2,905 2,900-2,905 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,700-2,705 2,700-2,705 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed