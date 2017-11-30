FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 30, 2017
#Domestic News
November 30, 2017 / 8:48 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 30, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 30   
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
    * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,10,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,15,000 versus 0,16,000-0,17,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      22,000       0,640-0,868     18,000    0,635-0,825 
    Gondal      32,500         631-0,865     32,000      646-0,862 
    Jasdan       1,000         600-0,839      1,000      604-0,823 
    Jamnagar    07,500         660-0,873     08,000      641-0,870 
    Junagadh    09,500         627-0,861     09,000      618-0,844
    Keshod      03,500         625-0,848     03,500      621-0,837 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,710-0,868 0,685-0,825    0,640-0,758    0,635-0,757 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,215              1,680-1,922       1,445-1,920 
    Sesame (Black)      0,600              1,250-1,740       1,240-1,700
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,080              0,807-0,840       0,808-0,847
    Rapeseeds             057                672-700           671-700
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,875       0,880      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,440       1,440
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  638         635        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    668         665     1,070-1,075  1,065-1,070 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,750       1,750    2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 
    Castor oil commercial   0,925       0,920    1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
    Castor oil BSS          0,935       0,930    1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,400-1,405       1,410-1,415    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,420-1,425       1,430-1,435
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,440-1,445       1,450-1,455 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,530             1,530
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,140-1,145       1,135-1,140 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,220-1,225       1,220-1,225   
    Palm oil                          1,055-1,060       1,055-1,060
    Sesame oil                        2,900-2,905       2,900-2,905
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,700-2,705       2,700-2,705
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,520-1,525       1,520-1,525
    Castor oil BSS                    1,540-1,545       1,540-1,545

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
