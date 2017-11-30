Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- November 30, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 30 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,10,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,15,000 versus 0,16,000-0,17,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 22,000 0,640-0,868 18,000 0,635-0,825 Gondal 32,500 631-0,865 32,000 646-0,862 Jasdan 1,000 600-0,839 1,000 604-0,823 Jamnagar 07,500 660-0,873 08,000 641-0,870 Junagadh 09,500 627-0,861 09,000 618-0,844 Keshod 03,500 625-0,848 03,500 621-0,837 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,710-0,868 0,685-0,825 0,640-0,758 0,635-0,757 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,215 1,680-1,922 1,445-1,920 Sesame (Black) 0,600 1,250-1,740 1,240-1,700 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,080 0,807-0,840 0,808-0,847 Rapeseeds 057 672-700 671-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,875 0,880 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 638 635 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 668 665 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,750 1,750 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Castor oil commercial 0,925 0,920 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 0,935 0,930 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,420-1,425 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,530 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 2,900-2,905 2,900-2,905 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,700-2,705 2,700-2,705 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed