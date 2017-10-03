Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 03, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 03 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,560-0,837 10,500 0,560-0,720 Gondal 14,500 566-0,789 13,000 575-0,733 Jasdan 0,200 545-0,726 0,200 540-0,710 Jamnagar 03,000 574-0,800 03,000 571-0,788 Junagadh 05,500 557-0,749 04,500 550-0,728 Keshod 01,000 574-0,731 01,000 561-0,709 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,720-0,837 0,610-0,720 0,560-0,715 0,560-0,605 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,650 1,060-1,375 1,245-1,395 Sesame (Black) 0,250 1,250-1,470 1,050-1,457 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,480 0,800-0,877 0,825-0,875 Rapeseeds 100 550-670 611-648 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,825 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 622 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 643 652 1,045-1,050 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,957 0,955 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 0,967 0,965 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Castor oil BSS 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed