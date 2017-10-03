FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 03, 2017
October 3, 2017 / 7:23 AM / in 14 days

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 03, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 03    
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.   
    * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
    * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
    
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      09,000       0,560-0,837     10,500    0,560-0,720 
    Gondal      14,500         566-0,789     13,000      575-0,733 
    Jasdan       0,200         545-0,726      0,200      540-0,710 
    Jamnagar    03,000         574-0,800     03,000      571-0,788 
    Junagadh    05,500         557-0,749     04,500      550-0,728
    Keshod      01,000         574-0,731     01,000      561-0,709 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,720-0,837 0,610-0,720    0,560-0,715    0,560-0,605 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,650              1,060-1,375       1,245-1,395 
    Sesame (Black)      0,250              1,250-1,470       1,050-1,457
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,480              0,800-0,877       0,825-0,875
    Rapeseeds             100                550-670           611-648
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,815       0,825      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,380       1,390
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  613         622        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    643         652     1,045-1,050  1,055-1,060 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,957       0,955    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
    Castor oil BSS          0,967       0,965    1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,300-1,305       1,310-1,315    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,320-1,325       1,330-1,335
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,340-1,345       1,350-1,355 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,470             1,480
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,100-1,105       1,110-1,115 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,130-1,135       1,130-1,135   
    Palm oil                          0,975-0,980       0,985-0,990
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575
    Castor oil BSS                    1,590-1,595       1,590-1,595

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

