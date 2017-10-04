FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 04, 2017
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
October 4, 2017 / 7:32 AM / in 14 days

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 04, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 04    
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand.     
    * Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure.
    
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,70,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,37,000-0,38,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      12,000       0,620-0,853     09,000    0,560-0,837 
    Gondal      16,000         576-0,810     14,500      566-0,789 
    Jasdan       0,200         533-0,752      0,200      545-0,726 
    Jamnagar    03,000         600-0,834     03,000      574-0,800 
    Junagadh    06,000         550-0,740     05,500      557-0,749
    Keshod      01,000         530-0,735     01,000      574-0,731 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,700-0,853 0,720-0,838    0,620-0,710    0,560-0,715 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,860              1,070-1,392       1,060-1,375 
    Sesame (Black)      0,500              1,250-1,470       1,250-1,470
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,350              0,800-0,875       0,800-0,877
    Rapeseeds             100                500-675           550-670
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,810       0,815      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,370       1,380
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  613         613        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    643         643     1,045-1,050  1,045-1,050 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,955       0,955    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
    Castor oil BSS          0,965       0,965    1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,295-1,300       1,300-1,305    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,315-1,320       1,320-1,325
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,335-1,340       1,340-1,345 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,460             1,470
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,100-1,105       1,100-1,105 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,130-1,135       1,130-1,135   
    Palm oil                          0,970-0,975       0,980-0,985
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575
    Castor oil BSS                    1,590-1,595       1,590-1,595

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.