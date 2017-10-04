Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 04, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 04 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand. * Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,37,000-0,38,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 0,620-0,853 09,000 0,560-0,837 Gondal 16,000 576-0,810 14,500 566-0,789 Jasdan 0,200 533-0,752 0,200 545-0,726 Jamnagar 03,000 600-0,834 03,000 574-0,800 Junagadh 06,000 550-0,740 05,500 557-0,749 Keshod 01,000 530-0,735 01,000 574-0,731 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,853 0,720-0,838 0,620-0,710 0,560-0,715 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,860 1,070-1,392 1,060-1,375 Sesame (Black) 0,500 1,250-1,470 1,250-1,470 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,350 0,800-0,875 0,800-0,877 Rapeseeds 100 500-675 550-670 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,810 0,815 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,370 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 613 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 643 643 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,955 0,955 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 0,965 0,965 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,295-1,300 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,315-1,320 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,335-1,340 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Castor oil BSS 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed