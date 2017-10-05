FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 05, 2017
#Domestic News
October 5, 2017 / 7:45 AM / in 12 days

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 05, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 05    
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.                    
    * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
    
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,75,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,37,000-0,38,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      12,000       0,605-0,852     12,000    0,620-0,853 
    Gondal      14,500         594-0,818     16,000      576-0,810 
    Jasdan       0,200         535-0,765      0,200      533-0,752 
    Jamnagar    03,000         611-0,860     03,000      600-0,834 
    Junagadh    05,000         578-0,764     06,000      550-0,740
    Keshod      01,000         560-0,749     01,000      530-0,735 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,710-0,852 0,700-0,853    0,605-0,725    0,620-0,710 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,850              1,060-1,356       1,070-1,392 
    Sesame (Black)      0,500              1,050-1,450       1,250-1,470
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,360              0,800-0,866       0,800-0,875
    Rapeseeds             060                640-671           500-675
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,820       0,815      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,380       1,380
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  625         618        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    655         648     1,055-1,060  1,050-1,055 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,948       0,950    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
    Castor oil BSS          0,958       0,960    1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,305-1,310       1,300-1,305    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,325-1,330       1,320-1,325
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,345-1,350       1,340-1,345 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,470             1,470
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,110-1,115       1,105-1,110 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,130-1,135       1,130-1,135   
    Palm oil                          0,980-0,985       0,980-0,985
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565
    Castor oil BSS                    1,580-1,585       1,580-1,585

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

