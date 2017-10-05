Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 05, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 05 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,37,000-0,38,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 0,605-0,852 12,000 0,620-0,853 Gondal 14,500 594-0,818 16,000 576-0,810 Jasdan 0,200 535-0,765 0,200 533-0,752 Jamnagar 03,000 611-0,860 03,000 600-0,834 Junagadh 05,000 578-0,764 06,000 550-0,740 Keshod 01,000 560-0,749 01,000 530-0,735 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,710-0,852 0,700-0,853 0,605-0,725 0,620-0,710 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,850 1,060-1,356 1,070-1,392 Sesame (Black) 0,500 1,050-1,450 1,250-1,470 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,360 0,800-0,866 0,800-0,875 Rapeseeds 060 640-671 500-675 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,820 0,815 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 618 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 648 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,948 0,950 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,958 0,960 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,305-1,310 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,325-1,330 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,345-1,350 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed