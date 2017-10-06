FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 06, 2017
#Domestic News
October 6, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 06, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 06    
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand.                  
    * Cottonseed oil moved up further due to short supply.
    * Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand.
    
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,65,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      13,000       0,620-0,868     12,000    0,605-0,852 
    Gondal      16,000         590-0,830     14,500      594-0,818 
    Jasdan       0,200         559-0,766      0,200      535-0,765 
    Jamnagar    03,000         615-0,844     03,000      611-0,860 
    Junagadh    04,000         570-0,775     05,000      578-0,764
    Keshod      01,000         571-0,751     01,000      560-0,749 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,730-0,868 0,710-0,852    0,620-0,745    0,605-0,725 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,810              1,040-1,340       1,060-1,356 
    Sesame (Black)      0,600              1,250-1,450       1,050-1,450
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,120              0,800-0,862       0,800-0,866
    Rapeseeds             085                499-651           640-671
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,825       0,820      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,390       1,390
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  625         623        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    655         653     1,060-1,065  1,055-1,060 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,945       0,950    1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455
    Castor oil BSS          0,955       0,960    1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,310-1,315       1,305-1,310    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,330-1,335       1,325-1,330
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,350-1,355       1,345-1,350 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,480             1,480
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,115-1,120       1,110-1,115 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,130-1,135       1,130-1,135   
    Palm oil                          0,980-0,985       0,980-0,985
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,550-1,555       1,560-1,565
    Castor oil BSS                    1,570-1,575       1,580-1,585

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
