Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 06, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 06 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved up further due to short supply. * Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 13,000 0,620-0,868 12,000 0,605-0,852 Gondal 16,000 590-0,830 14,500 594-0,818 Jasdan 0,200 559-0,766 0,200 535-0,765 Jamnagar 03,000 615-0,844 03,000 611-0,860 Junagadh 04,000 570-0,775 05,000 578-0,764 Keshod 01,000 571-0,751 01,000 560-0,749 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,730-0,868 0,710-0,852 0,620-0,745 0,605-0,725 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,810 1,040-1,340 1,060-1,356 Sesame (Black) 0,600 1,250-1,450 1,050-1,450 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,120 0,800-0,862 0,800-0,866 Rapeseeds 085 499-651 640-671 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,825 0,820 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,390 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 623 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 653 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,945 0,950 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,955 0,960 1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,310-1,315 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,330-1,335 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,350-1,355 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,580-1,585 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed