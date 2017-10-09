FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 09, 2017
#Domestic News
October 9, 2017 / 8:33 AM / in 9 days

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 09, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 09    
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.                     
    * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
    
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,70,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,36,000-0,37,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      19,000       0,640-0,910     13,000    0,620-0,868 
    Gondal      21,500         614-0,887     16,000      590-0,830 
    Jasdan       0,400         580-0,812      0,200      559-0,766 
    Jamnagar    04,000         644-0,890     03,000      615-0,844 
    Junagadh    05,500         600-0,833     04,000      570-0,775
    Keshod      01,000         595-0,816     01,000      571-0,751 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,745-0,910 0,730-0,868    0,640-0,760    0,620-0,745 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,910              1,040-1,350       1,040-1,340 
    Sesame (Black)      0,700              1,225-1,450       1,250-1,450
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,480              0,800-0,870       0,800-0,862
    Rapeseeds             030                600-648           499-651
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,845       0,840      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,410       1,400
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  620         620        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    650         650     1,050-1,055  1,050-1,055 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,940       0,945    1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,950       0,955    1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,325-1,330       1,320-1,325    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,345-1,350       1,340-1,345
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,365-1,370       1,360-1,365 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,500             1,490
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,105-1,110       1,105-1,110 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,130-1,135       1,130-1,135   
    Palm oil                          0,980-0,985       0,980-0,985
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,540-1,545       1,550-1,555
    Castor oil BSS                    1,560-1,565       1,570-1,575

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

