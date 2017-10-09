Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 09, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 09 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,36,000-0,37,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 19,000 0,640-0,910 13,000 0,620-0,868 Gondal 21,500 614-0,887 16,000 590-0,830 Jasdan 0,400 580-0,812 0,200 559-0,766 Jamnagar 04,000 644-0,890 03,000 615-0,844 Junagadh 05,500 600-0,833 04,000 570-0,775 Keshod 01,000 595-0,816 01,000 571-0,751 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,745-0,910 0,730-0,868 0,640-0,760 0,620-0,745 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,910 1,040-1,350 1,040-1,340 Sesame (Black) 0,700 1,225-1,450 1,250-1,450 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,480 0,800-0,870 0,800-0,862 Rapeseeds 030 600-648 499-651 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,845 0,840 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,410 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 620 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 650 650 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,940 0,945 1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,950 0,955 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,325-1,330 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,345-1,350 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,365-1,370 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,500 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,570-1,575 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed